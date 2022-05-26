'He was nervous about his comeback': Dalip Tahil opens up on working with Rajiv Kapoor in 'Toolsidas Junior'

Veteran actor Dalip Tahil essays a prominent role in the recently-released Toolsidas Junior, which is currently streaming on an OTT platform. The film marks late actor Rajiv Kapoor’s comeback to films as an actor after 30 years. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive conversation.

Opening up about his role, Dalip shares, “My character is called Jimmy Tandon. He is a snooker champion consistently for many years. He is confident about his abilities and arrogant about his position in the club. I’m a rigid person in the film but at the same time, also very good with what I do.”

Sharing his experience of working on the film, he gushes, “I liked the subject, and when I discovered it is based on a true story, I was impressed. Director Mridul is absolutely fantastic to work with. Even though it’s his first film, he’s got a lovely way of working. Ashutosh Gowariker is my favourite producer. It was a relaxed and good professional experience.”

Dalip reveals that Rajiv was quite nervous about making his acting comeback. “It was a real delight working with my friend. He was my friend for the longest time, but this was for the first time that we’ve worked together. He was excited and very nervous about his comeback. I remember when I met him for the first time on set, he told me, ‘I’m facing the camera after 30 years, and I don’t know what to do.’ He was nervous. So I told him, ‘You are an actor, it’s in your blood, you’ve done movies, so relax and don’t worry about the 30 years’. It is, of course, easier said than done.”

Elaborating further, he adds, “I can imagine what his situation was, but he didn’t show it and overcame it like a thorough professional. We’ve been friends for such a long time that there was no question of one-upmanship. We had a great time. He has given a wonderful performance.”

Dalip believes that Rajiv Kapoor has always been a wonderful actor; however, there were no opportunities for him. “People talk about nepotism, but here is Raj Kapoor’s son who had no work for 30 years. There’s always this debate about how nepotism gets you work, but here’s your example. Raj Kapoor is considered one of the Gods of Indian cinema, and his son, after giving a hit like Ram Teri Ganga Maili, doesn’t work for 30 years. So it’s all in destiny, and it’s got to do with being able to fit into the kind of films that are being made no matter whose son you are.”

On a parting note, he concludes, “After a very long time, there is a clean family drama which the entire family can sit together and watch, and there won’t be a moment of embarrassment in any way. That is going to resonate with the public and because of the kind of film Toolsidas Junior is, it actually belongs on OTT. People can watch it collectively at home. Of course, we all wanted it to come in the theatres, but that is different. But now that I saw the film, I'd say that it belongs on OTT. Family dramas like this have to come to your living room. I think it is going to get a much bigger audience than it may have got in the theatres."