'He was in a trance': Bhumika Chawla heaps praise on 'Operation Romeo' co-star Sidhant Gupta

Recently, the trailer of Neeraj Pandey's upcoming thriller film 'Operation Romeo' hit the internet generating curiosity and excitement, especially for the performances of the promising leading duo. Starring Sidhant Gupta and Vedika Pinto in leading roles, 'Operation Romeo' also has Sharad Kelkar and Bhumika Chawla playing pivotal characters.

Expressing her views about the raw, talented actor and upcoming star Sidhant, Bhumika Chawla heaped praises on the actor saying, "He was in a trance the whole time. There's one type where you go to the disco and listen to trance and the other one is where you absorb the entire character in your soul and heart, and live it thoroughly, I observed that and I felt it. My experience of working with him has been brilliant. I wish him all the best, I am really praying and I believe he has a really long way to go."

Earlier, Sidhant impressed the audience with his captivating and impactful performance in the third season of 'Inside Edge' as the Kashmiri spin bowler Imaad.

The trailer delved into the dark, intense, gritty and gripping side of Sidhant's character depicting the drive for revenge after being subjected to moral policing by a couple of cops that lead to a series of unfortunate and spine-chilling events.

Marking Vedika Pinto's debut on the silver screen alongside Sidhant, 'Operation Romeo' is a psychological thriller featuring the fresh and crackling chemistry of the leading couple.

Official adaptation of the Malayalam hit 'Ishq: Not A Love Story', the thriller film is directed by Shashant Shah and produced by Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia's Friday Filmworks in association with Reliance Entertainment and is set to release on 22nd April, 2022.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 05:01 PM IST