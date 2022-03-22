'He makes everyone feel comfortable': Divya Agarwal spills the beans on working with Kunal Kemmu in 'Abhay 3'

Divya Agarwal, who was last seen in a pivotal role in 'Cartel', will next be seen in the web show 'Abhay 3'.

Starring Kunal Kemmu, Divya Agarwal and Tanuj Virvani, the web series will take viewers into yet another trip down the gritty world of murders and mayhem.

Ahead of its release, Divya has now admitted to being a bit nervous shooting with Kunal Kemmu.

She recalled, "When I met Kunal Kemmu, he was heart warming. I think my first scene was shot with him and I was so happy to be there. I’ve him a couple of times with respect to Rannvijay Singha because he’s a great friend."

Heaping praises on Kunal, Divya added, "He’s a great actor and I was quite happy that I could pull it off without being nervous. He’s also amazing in the sense that if there’s any co-actor with him, he makes them feel comfortable, he makes them feel like 'yes, it’s all absolutely okay'."

"It was an absolute delight to be a part of 'Abhay 3' and the main reason is Kunal Kemmu. He greeted us really well on the first day and he’s a great person to talk to as well," she concluded.

'Abhay 3' is all set to premiere on Zee5 on April 8, 2022. Directed by Ken Ghosh, it also stars Asha Negi, Nidhi Singh, Vijay Raaz, Rahul Dev and Vidya Malvade in key roles.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 11:47 AM IST