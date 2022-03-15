'He made it very comfortable': Shruti Seth on intimate scene with Jaideep Ahlawat in 'Bloody Brothers'

Shruti Seth, well known for her roles in 'Shararat', 'Fanaa', and 'Rajneeti', will soon be featured in the web series 'Bloody Brothers.'

The actress will appear along with Tina Desai, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Zeeshan Ayyub on the show.

Shruti Seth, who is playing the wife of Jaideep in 'Bloody Brothers', shared her experience of working with him. She said, "Jaideep is a dream to work with. Just watching him perform is a masterclass for any actor. He’s wonderful on-screen and even more wonderful off-screen. He made the whole intimacy scene so easy and comfortable."

'Bloody Brothers' is a six-part series revolving around the lives of two brothers, Jaggi (Jaideep) and Daljeet (Zeeshan) that change after a tragic car accident occurs. What follows is a series of lies to conceal the truth.

Helmed by Shaad Ali, the series also features Satish Kaushik, Jitendra Joshi, Maya Alagh, and Yuri Suri. 'Bloody Brothers' is produced by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with BBC Studios India and will stream on ZEE5 from the 18th March, 2022.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 12:09 PM IST