'He kissed my lips, unhooked his trousers': Kubbra Sait reveals she was sexually abused by family friend for 2.5 years

Bollywood actress Kubbra Sait made a shocking revelation that she was sexually abused by a close family friend in her new book 'Open Book: Not quite a Memoir'.

According to Times of India, an excerpt from her book sheds light on the trauma that she had to endure to safeguard her own family for two-and-a-half years.

She revealed that a married man, whom her brother Danish and she called uncle, once helped them with money when their family was going through a difficult phase. He also asked her to not call him 'uncle' once, and since then she started calling him X.

"When Mumma sighed at the reprieve that cash provided, I sighed too. Just then, a hand slid to the back seat of the car where I was sitting and slid up my dress. X, who was no longer my uncle, smiled as he rubbed my thigh. I was numb in that moment," the excerpt reads.

The actress added that the man frequently visited her home and kissed her on cheek in front of her mother, but she kept quite to keep things calm at home.

However, when Kubbra's parents had a nasty fight one day, she called X up and sought help from him. He then stated that he was worried for her and asked her to meet him at a hotel. "He drove down and took me to the hotel. He stroked my face and murmured about how tired I looked. Then, he kissed my lips. I was shocked and confused, but I couldn’t utter a word. This was not supposed to happen, but it was happening. I should have screamed, but I could not. I should have run for help, but I was shell-shocked," she wrote.

She continued, "The kiss grew. He convinced me it was what I wanted, that it would make me feel better. He kept repeating it until I felt deafened, and then he unbuckled his trousers. I was unsure of what exactly was happening, but I remember thinking, I am losing my virginity. It was a big deal, but it was also my shameful secret. Not the kind you could giggle and tell your girlfriends about."

Kubbra shared that the abuse continued for 2.5 years and whenever she resisted, he would stop taking her mother's calls for help. It finally stopped when the actress, along with her family, moved to Dubai post her graduation.

The 'Sacred Games' actress said that she revealed the traumatic episode to her mother many years later, and that the latter apologised to her daughter profusely, but it took Kubbra a lot of courage to let go of her trauma.