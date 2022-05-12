Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor trolled for being 'sad' over parents not paying for his purchases

Bollywood actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor recently invited flak for a comment he made during an interview.

Son of Anil Kapoor and brother of actress Sonam Kapoor, Harsh spoke about the ‘sad reality of his life’ in an interview with Mashable India's The Bombay Journey.

He said, "I hate to break it to the audience, but the reality is that my parents have no interest in paying for my s***. I wish you all were right, and I was wrong. I would have 10 times more than what I have, but I buy my own stuff, believe it or not.”

He added, "It’s the sad reality of my life. Otherwise, you don’t think I would have had five cars as opposed to just one. You don’t think I would have had 30 watches. It doesn’t work like that.”

The junior Kapoor further mentioned that he is trying to purchase a pre-owned Lamborghini for roughly Rs 1 crore instead of buying a new one which will cost him roughly Rs 3 crore.

As the statement surfaced on social media, Harsh was brutally trolled for the same.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Meanwhile on work front, Harsh shared screen space with his father Anil for the first time in Netflix’s ‘Thar’, which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh.

'Thar', which released on Netflix on May 6, narrates the tale of a remote village in the deserts of Thar that is witnessing frequent killings.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 12:09 PM IST