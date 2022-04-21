From one Tiger to another, 'Heropanti 2' conservation campaign for big cats takes the internet by storm

As part of a marketing campaign, Sajid Nadiadwala’s highly anticipated action-thriller ‘Heropanti 2’, connected to the popular Tadoba National Reserve, one of the country’s oldest largest Tiger reserves.

The aim of this campaign was to highlight the conservation and protection of India’s tiger population.

The posters displayed outside Tadoba National Park read ‘Tiger dhoondne se nai...kismat se milta hai’. It has excited and amused fans who were quick to make the campaign viral on social media platforms.

The poster made its way to not just Tiger Shroff fan clubs but also Animal life advocates and the action-star also acknowledged the same while posting a fan’s feedback on his Instagram stories.

A post shared on social media read, "Wow!! Saw this really cool banner in the lodge area of Tadoba National Park. I can’t believe the amount of craze and madness for Babloo and #Heropanti2 👏🙌🏻 Love you @tigerjackieshroff 😍❤️”

After films like 'Baaghi 2' and 'Baaghi 3', trio Sajid Nadiadwala, Tiger Shroff and director Ahmed Khan are now looking to push the envelope and set a new benchmark in action with 'Heropanti 2'.

This time around the sequel of the blockbuster has been mounted on a huge budget and will witness never-seen-before action.

Written by Rajat Arora and music by AR Rahman, ‘Heropanti 2’ is directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger’s last release ‘Baaghi 3’. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on April 29, 2022, on Eid.

