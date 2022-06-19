e-Paper Get App

Father's Day 2022: Shamita Shetty pens emotional note for her dad, says 'You are forever in my heart'

The former Bigg Boss contestant is in the UK for a family vacation

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 04:24 PM IST
Actress and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Shamita Shetty, who is in the UK for a family vacation, is missing her dad on the occasion of Father’s Day today.

The actress took to her Instagram account and posted a picture of her father Surendra Shetty and her nephew Viaan. She also penned a heartwarming and emotional caption.

She wrote, “Happy Father’s Day my Daddy. You are forever in my heart… until we meet again ❤️❤️❤️.”

It is indeed an emotional day for Shamita. However, making her father proud, Shamita has been constantly working and winning the hearts of the audience.

The actress, on the work front, has been keeping busy lately with music videos and collaborations. Shamita recently shot a music video with Raqesh Bapat. Apart from this, the actress is also gearing up for her other upcoming projects.

