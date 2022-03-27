Farhan Akhtar recalls his 'awkward' first date with Shibani Dandekar: 'I wasn't talking and she...'

Bollywood actors Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on February 19, 2022, in an intimate ceremony.

The couple reportedly started dating each other in 2018. Not much is known about their love life. But now, in a recent interview, the actor-filmmaker spilled the beans on his first date with Shibani.

Farhan told CNN News18 that for him, a perfect date is where the other person does all the talking. He added that Shibani will vouch for the same, and then went on to share what his wife says about their first date.

Farhan shared that their first date was very 'awkward' and 'quiet'. The 'Toofaan' actor said that he wasn’t talking at all and Shibani had run out of all topics in her head.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been married for over a month now. The couple got hitched in an intimate ceremony on February 19 and has been enjoying the post-marital bliss ever since. Both of them have also shared pictures from their wedding festivities on their social media handles.

Earlier in an interview, Farhan had said that their relationship has been amazing since the time they started dating to now, when they have taken it to the next level.

Farhan and Shibani got married at a farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of their close friends and family. Among those who were present at their wedding were Hrithik Roshan, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Farah Khan and Rhea Chakraborty.

Post the wedding, the couple also threw a lavish bash in Mumbai for their industry friends. It was attended by the who's who of tinsel town. Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, and Gauri Khan were among those who marked their attendance at the party.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 01:58 PM IST