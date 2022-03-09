Fardeen Khan recalls losing twins at 6 months of pregnancy; says ‘It was a tough time, Natasha really suffered’

Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan, who was last seen in the film 'Dulha Mil Gaya' 11 years ago, is all set to make his comeback to the movies with Sanjay Gupta's upcoming film 'Visfot' with co-star Riteish Deshmukh. Khan wrapped up the shoot last month for the Kookie Gulati directorial.

The actor made headlines for his epic weight loss which was a topic of discussion and concern over the years.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Fardeen got candid about taking a sabbatical from films and moving to London with wife Natasha Madhwani.

Fardeen and Natasha tied the knot in 2005.

Fardeen said that after his father and veteran actor Feroz Khan's demise in 2009, he went through a tough time.

He revealed, "I had a little bit of a health scare myself in 2009, just a few months after my father passed. Then we were very keen to have a family, Natasha and me. We had challenges in having children, so we had to go the IVF route. We had a bad experience with doctors here in Mumbai. Natasha really suffered because IVF is not easy. It's very hard on your body and on your health.”

However, despite moving to London in 2011, the duo lost twins at six months. "That was very hard for us. It was a tough time. She did a live birth and we lost the babies," shared Khan.

As of now, Fardeen and Natasha are proud parents to daughter, Diani, and son, Azarius.

'Visfot' is the official remake of the Venezuelan film, 'Rock, Paper, Scissors' (2012) which was selected as the country's entry for the Best Foreign Language Oscar at the 85th Academy Awards. Fardeen and Riteish were last seen together in 'Heyy Babyy' and will be teaming up for this film after a gap of 14 years.

Produced by filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's White Feather Films and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, 'Visfot' also stars Krystle D'Souza.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 10:01 AM IST