Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have time and again delighted the fans with some cute social media PDA. But, this time, it's their exchange with Farah Khan that has left netizens in splits.

Farah recently dropped a photo on her Instagram stories in which she can be seen posing with Vicky in Croatia. While Farah is at her casual best in a black top, Vicky looks one handsome hunk in a white t-shirt, sunglasses and a chain around his neck.

However, if the picture wasn't enough, it was Farah's caption that stole the show. "Sorry @katrinakaif he’s found someone else @vickykaushal #croatia," she wrote along with the photo.

Within no time, the 'Bharat' actress reshared the photo on her Instagram handle and reacted to it. "Your allowed @farahkhankunder," she wrote, along with heard emoticons. The song 'Kuch Toh Hua Hai' from Shah Rukh Khan's 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' was also heard playing in the background of her story.

Vicky too did not miss the opportunity and joined the bandwagon with a rather funny comment. Resharing Farah's story, he wrote, "We are just "good friends"."

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in a grand-yet-intimate ceremony on December 9, 2021, in the presence of their close friends and families. Prior to their wedding, the two had never made their relationship official and had always remained tightlipped about their love.

On the work front, Vicky will star in 'Govinda Nam Mera' with Bhumi Pedneker and Kiara Advani. He also has Laxman Utekar's untitled movie with Sara Ali Khan. Besides, he will also appear in 'Sam Bahadur'.

On the other hand, Katrina has 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan, 'Merry Christmas' with Vijay Sethupathi, and 'Phone Bhoot' with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in her kitty.Farah Khan claims Vicky Kaushal has 'found someone else'; wife Katrina Kaif REACTS