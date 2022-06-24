'Family banani hai': Ranbir Kapoor opens up on his future plans with Alia Bhatt at 'Shamshera' trailer launch

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor on Friday launched the trailer of much-awaited film 'Shamshera' in Mumbai.

During the event, Ranbir, who is now a family man, opened up about his future plans.

Within a span of less than two months, Ranbir will be seen in two films - 'Shamshera' and 'Brahmastra'. When a journalist quizzed the actor about how much more work he will do post marriage, he said that he has to make family and do lots of work.

"Abhi mujhe bahot kaam karna hai, family banani hai, unke liye kaam karna hai. Pehle mai khudke liye kaam kar raha tha," he said.

On his life after marriage, Ranbir further said, "I used to say in films that 'shaadi is like dal chaawal till you die and life mein thoda tangdi kebab, hakka noodles hona chahiye (referring to his famous dialouge in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)... but boss, zindagi ke tajurbe ke baad I would say dal chaawal he best hai. Alia mere dal chaawal mein tadka hai, achaar hai, pyaaz hai, sab kuch hai. I couldn't have asked for a better partner."

Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. They tied the knot in April 2022 in Mumbai in the presence of their close friends and family members.

While Ranbir has kickstarted the promotions of 'Shamshera', Alia is busy with the shoot of her Hollywood debut project in London.