Evelyn Sharma shares yet another picture breastfeeding her daughter Ava

Bollywood actress Evelyn Sharma on Wednesday shared yet another picture on social media wherein she could be seen breastfeeding her baby.

"All day, every day. #breastisbest," she captioned the Instagram post.

Fans commented under her post, calling her a 'super mother'.

Evelyn and her husband Tushaan Bhindi were blessed with a baby girl, whom they named Ava Rania Bhindi, on November 12, 2021. The couple had tied the knot on May 15, 2021 in Brisbane, Australia.

Earlier too, Evelyn had posted pictures of herself breastfeeding her daughter. However, it resulted to her being on the receiving end of massive trolling on social media.

Reacting to it, the actress had said that the trolls don't bother her, and that she finds breastfeeding one of the most natural things to do, and hence, she does not believe in shying away from it.

She had also said that breastfeeding can be physically and mentally exhausting for a lot of new mothers, and through her posts, she wants to let them know that they are not alone.

On the professional front, Evelyn made her Bollywood debut with 'From Sydney with Love' in 2012 and shot to fame with Ayan Mukerji's 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'. She was last seen in the 2019 film 'Saaho'.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 04:13 PM IST