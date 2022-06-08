Esha Gupta sets the temperature soaring as she sunbathes in a skimpy blue bikini

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta has time and again set tongues wagging with her bold pictures that end up being shared on Instagram.

After posing topless multiple times on the photo-sharing platform, the ‘Rustom’ actress once again set the temperature soaring with her sultry picture in a bright blue skimpy bikini.

She captioned it as, "Day dreaming."

Esha was the latest entrant in ‘Ek Badnaam… Aashram Season 3’. The popular web series, which stars Bobby Deol as Baba Nirala, is helmed by Prakash Jha.

Esha’s role is one such to promote Babaji, his acts, and his initiatives in the Aashram, and to enhance his reputation as a powerful Godman who works for the well-being of his people and society at large.

Talking about her role in the series, Esha told The Free Press Journal, “I think I manifested it unknowingly when I saw 'Aashram' during the lockdown and I wished to be a part of the show. Getting this series was more of a gift from the universe.”

Speaking about her growth in the industry, Esha shared, "It has taken some time to reach where I am as a person. I don’t know about other people. Like everyone, I have gone through a lot mentally. I have gone through therapy. Emotionally, I have broken down so many times. Here I would refer to myself as belonging to a non-filmy background. When you are from a filmy background, you know the ups and down of being in this profession. If someone calls you fat or a bad actor or when your film flops, people may say now you will never get work. Hearing all this does not mean that an individual’s opinion is everything."

On work front, Esha Gupta is all set to star in web series 'Invisible Woman' where she will be seen opposite Suniel Shetty, who is set to make his debut in the OTT segment. 'Invisible Woman' is a noir action thriller produced by Yoodlee Films with Tamil filmmaker Rajesh M. Selva at the helm.