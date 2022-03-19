Emraan Hashmi to romance Sahher Bambba in upcoming music video 'Ishq Nahi Karte'; teaser to be out tomorrow

The makers of Emraan Hashmi's upcoming music video 'Ishq Nahi Karte’ dropped the poster of the song on Saturday, coupled with the news of a teaser release date.

The song features Sahher Bambba alongside Emraan.

The poster gives a glimpse of the collaboration between Emraan, singer B Praak and Sahher, as the three of them look dashing in all-black attires.

The song is said to be very close to Emraan, and it is expected to be released on his birthday as a gift to his fans.

“I’m very excited for this one and the fans' response brought so much positivity for me. I can’t wait to give this as my birthday gift to my fans.”, shares Emraan.

Produced by Raj Jaiswal under his music label DRJ Records, the song’s lyrics are penned by Jaani who is known for his beautiful and heart-touching lyrics and B Praak has lent his voice. The song is also composed by Jaani and B Praak.

'Ishq Nahi Karte' is shot by B2gether Pros in UAE. The project has been conceived and marketed by Vivek Tulli, Vice President of PDL and Nitin Gupta, Vice President of Mirchi.

The teaser of the song is set to drop on March 21, 2022.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 06:45 PM IST