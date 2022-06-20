Don 3 Update: Here's when Farhan Akhtar will narrate the script to Shah Rukh Khan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been a part of the 'Don' franchise with two installments of the film. And buzz about 'Don 3' in the making has been around for quite some time now.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Farhan Akhtar has already started working on the script of 'Don 3'. He is reportedly writing the script and will narrate the same to Shah Rukh once the screenplay is done.

A source told the entertainment portal that 'Don' is a subject close to everyone at Excel and the team has been trying to crack and develop an idea for 'Don 3' for a while now, but the same has been put on the back burner time and again due to lack of novelty factor.

However, the team has now finalised an idea that’s exciting and will take the franchise to the next level.

Reportedly, Farhan also discussed 'Don 3' with his father, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, who had originally written Amitabh Bachchan’s 'Don'.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is set to rule the silver screens after a hiatus of five years with three films lined up in 2023. He will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki', Atlee's 'Jawan', and Siddharth Anand's actioner 'Pathaan'.