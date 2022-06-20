e-Paper Get App

Don 3 Update: Here's when Farhan Akhtar will narrate the script to Shah Rukh Khan

Farhan Akhtar has already started working on the script of 'Don 3'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 20, 2022, 07:35 PM IST
article-image

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been a part of the 'Don' franchise with two installments of the film. And buzz about 'Don 3' in the making has been around for quite some time now.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Farhan Akhtar has already started working on the script of 'Don 3'. He is reportedly writing the script and will narrate the same to Shah Rukh once the screenplay is done.

A source told the entertainment portal that 'Don' is a subject close to everyone at Excel and the team has been trying to crack and develop an idea for 'Don 3' for a while now, but the same has been put on the back burner time and again due to lack of novelty factor.

Read Also
Aryan Khan to be part of Karan Johar's action film? Here's what we know
article-image

However, the team has now finalised an idea that’s exciting and will take the franchise to the next level.

Reportedly, Farhan also discussed 'Don 3' with his father, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, who had originally written Amitabh Bachchan’s 'Don'.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is set to rule the silver screens after a hiatus of five years with three films lined up in 2023. He will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki', Atlee's 'Jawan', and Siddharth Anand's actioner 'Pathaan'.

Read Also
Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' to release on OTT on THIS date
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodDon 3 Update: Here's when Farhan Akhtar will narrate the script to Shah Rukh Khan

RECENT STORIES

Amid protests against Agnipath scheme, all 3 service chiefs to meet PM Modi tomorrow

Amid protests against Agnipath scheme, all 3 service chiefs to meet PM Modi tomorrow

Lucknow: Customers thrash Dalit delivery worker, refuse to take food from him

Lucknow: Customers thrash Dalit delivery worker, refuse to take food from him

Saudi lifts Covid-related travel restrictions on citizens travelling to India, 3 other nations

Saudi lifts Covid-related travel restrictions on citizens travelling to India, 3 other nations

Mumbai: Latest Updates - 9 members of family found dead at home in Sangli; Maharashtra active cases...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - 9 members of family found dead at home in Sangli; Maharashtra active cases...

Mumbai reports 1,310 COVID-19 cases; 93% patients asymptotic

Mumbai reports 1,310 COVID-19 cases; 93% patients asymptotic