Disha Patani joins Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in Nag Ashwin's 'Project K'

Bollywood actor Disha Patani is the latest addition to 'Project K', which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

On Saturday night, Disha took to Instagram and dropped a picture of flowers and a gift hamper that she has received from the team of 'Project K'.

The team also sent her a heartfelt welcome note that read, "Welcome Disha. Project K welcomes you! We are thrilled to have you on board." Disha added a string of red heart emojis to the picture.

'Project K' is touted as a mega-budget sci-fi thriller, which is being helmed by Nag Ashwin. It is one of the most ambitious and one of India’s most expensive films of all time, speaking volumes for the scale the entertainer has been mounted on.

It looks like a spectacular year for Disha at the movies with 'Ek Villian Returns', Dharma Productions’ 'Yodha' which is a modern-day action entertainer, Balaji’s 'KTina' which she will headline and now 'Project K'.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 12:21 PM IST