Disha Patani flaunts her sexy figure in latest bathroom selfie - pic inside

Bollywood actress Disha Patani never misses a chance to grab eyeballs with her social media posts. On Thursday, she once again made heads turn with a sexy no-makeup mirror selfie.

One of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, Disha often treats her fans with pictures and videos flaunting her toned body. In her latest post on Instagram, she can be seen flaunting her svelte figure in a black bra and shorts.

The picture seems to be from her bathroom and the actress can be seen posing with hair let loose.

Sussanne Khan commented on the picture, calling Disha a 'Hottie doll'. Beau Tiger Shroff too liked the picture.

Fans of the 'Bharat' actress bombarded her comments section with fire emoticons, and called the actress hot. Some even complimented her washboard abs that she can be seen showing off in the photo.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Disha will be next seen in 'Ek Villain Returns' along with John Abraham. The cast and crew recently wrapped up the shoot of the film with a lavish bash.

She will also star in 'Yodha' with Sidharth Malhotra.

Apart from that, Disha will also be a part of the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama 'KTina'.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 05:30 PM IST