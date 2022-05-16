'Dhoom' fame Tata Young praises Huma Qureshi's 'Shikayat' song from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Huma Qureshi has been receiving love from all over the world for her recent performances. Now, she has a fan from Thailand who's watched 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' four times for the 'Shikayat' song featuring the actor.

She has praised Huma for her beautiful performance in the song. When Huma Qureshi reposted Tata Young's post, the singer posted, “This past week I must have watched #GangubaiKathiawadi at least 4 times. But I’ve watched this scene with Huma Qureshi performing this amazing song #Shikatya (sung by Archana Gore) 10 or more times! Love this song so much that I actually have it on repeat all day."

Tata Young , a well-known singer from Thailand had done a song for the film 'Dhoom' in 2004. She has been a fan of Bollywood and Indian music.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 08:27 PM IST