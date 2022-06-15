e-Paper Get App

Devoleena Bhattacharjee to play a journalist in her upcoming film 'Kooki'

Devoleena gained popularity for playing the iconic character of Gopi Bahu and later participating in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss'

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 05:11 PM IST
Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is currently seen in 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2', is excited to play a journalist in upcoming film 'Kooki' directed by Pranab J Deka.

She says, "I'm excited to be part of this film. I will be seen as Navanita Sen, who is a journalist by profession. It is for the first time I'm going to essay a journalist. It's a very interesting character. My audience will witness a new me in the movie. The story of the movie is based on a rape victim."

Devoleena, who gained popularity for playing the iconic character of Gopi Bahu and later participating in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss', feels journalists are very important members of our society.

She continues, "I have always had lot of gratitude towards journalists. I feel they are very important members of our society."

"They actually help us to stay updated and educated with every important events. I feel many times a journalist plays an important role for a victim to win a case and get justice. Though the profession is a very responsible one I feel individuals taking up the profession must stay devoted and loyal as they always have a key access to many important things."

'Kooki' also features Dipannita Sharma, Rajesh Tailang, Swastika Mukherjee, Udayan Duarah among others. It will be shot in the two cities of Assam - Tezpur and Guwahati.

