Deepika Padukone's makeup artist Florian Hurel spills the beans on her Cannes 2022 looks

While Deepika Padukone has never failed to impress her fans during all her public appearances, her latest look at the prestigious Cannes International Film Festival has created quite a stir. And unfortunately for the actress, it has not been positive.

From calling her old to questioning her choice of makeup, Deepika has been subjected to severe trolling.

French makeup and hair expert Florian Hurel, who has worked with the actress on many occasions, strongly disagrees with everything that has been happening. “Deepika is one such actress who is always ready to experiment with her looks and get into high fashion. I don’t think there is anything too much for an actor as beautiful as Deepika. She looks stunning no matter what. She can pull any kind of look and look graceful!” he says.

Talking about her make-up, he adds, “The makeup was strong and edgy and I personally didn’t mind it all. You have to be very confident to carry such a look! And that she is! Hats off to her! We may not please everyone and that’s okay. Let’s give it to her for doing justice to all the looks,” he says.

Meanwhile, Deepika is a part of the eight-member Cannes Competition jury at the gala that opened May 17.

The Cannes Film Festival will conclude on May 28.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 12:48 PM IST