Deepika Padukone's favourite sunglasses and funky dresses up for grabs on #TheDeepikaPadukoneCloset

Deepika Padukone has long been at the forefront of bringing pre-loved shopping to the Indian fashion segment with #TheDeepikaPadukoneCloset; an initiative that addresses one of the most urgent environmental imperatives of our time.

The latest summer edit includes Deepika's favorite sunglasses, with some cool comfort-wear you will want to snuggle into all day, some cool funky denim shorts, and casually fashionable tops in which Deepika has mostly appeared.

This pre-loved fashion initiative also serves the environment for when you choose to purchase a pre-loved outfit over a newly manufactured one over 1.7 lakh litres of water, and as much carbon as driving the average car for over 4,000 km is saved.

The recent sale is the second Edition of the "Counselling Assist" initiative launched by Deepika’s Live Love Laugh Foundation in partnership with Sangath, which provides free counselling services to promote and alleviate mental health.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 07:01 PM IST