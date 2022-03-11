Deepika Padukone's caption about 'being made to feel like a person of colour' raises eyebrows

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone has successfully created a niche for herself in Bollywood with several blockbuster movies. She has enjoyed a massive fandom ever since she made her Bollywood debut in 2007.

The actress never fails to make heads turn with her super-stylish and glam avatar. She has spread her charm not only in the Hindi film industry but also in Hollywood. Another feather in her cap is her recent presence on an international magazine cover.

On Thursday, Deepika took to Instagram and shared the same, however, the caption she used for her post is raising eyebrows.

"From being made to feel like a person of colour for as long as I can remember to making it to the cover of one of the world’s most prominent beauty magazines, it has been an arduous and uphill journey of learning, unlearning, growth and evolution," she captioned her post. Take a look:

The term 'people of colour' is predominantly used in the west to refer to anyone who is not white. It covers all non-white groups.

Netizens took to social media to point out what's wrong with the caption.

Several users felt that Deepika made an insulting remark by claiming that she was treated like a 'person of colour', a statement that indirectly hints that people of colour are somehow lesser beings.

Here's how people reacted to it:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in the Shakun Batra directorial 'Gehraiyaan' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa.

The actress now has 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan and 'Pathaan' with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

