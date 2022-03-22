Dasvi: Makers share 'sakht chhori' Yami Gautam's new poster; trailer to be out on March 23

The makers of 'Dasvi' on Tuesday dropped a fresh character poster from the film, this time featuring actress Yami Gautam.

Looking strong and sublime in her IPS officer avatar, the poster showcases Yami's fierce and fearless side. Seems like this will be quite a zordaar performance from the actress.

Yami also shared the poster on her Instagram account. She wrote, "Power, position ya makkhan lagane se naa pighalti ye sakht chhori. Miliye Jyoti Deswal se #Dasvi trailer mein. #DasviTrailer out tomorrow at 11 am."

The makers also shared new posters featuring Yami's co-stars Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Bachchan. Take a look:

The social comedy is headed for a digital release on Netflix and Jio Cinema on April 7. Directed by newcomer Tushar Jalota, the film also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur among others.

'Dasvi' is written by Ritesh Shah, Suresh Nair and Sandeep Leyzell. Ram Bajpai is credited for the story. Poet and former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas has served as script and dialogue consultant.

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films in association with Leyzell and Shobhana Yadav's Bake My Cake Films. It is presented by Jio Studios and Maddock Films.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 12:22 PM IST