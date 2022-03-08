Darsheel Safary Birthday Special: Here's what the 'Taare Zameen Par' actor looks like now

Darsheel Safary shot to fame with the portrayal of the innocent Ishaan Awasthi in Aamir Khan's 2007 film 'Taare Zameen Par'.

The actor is all set to turn 25 on Wednesday.

Born on March 9, 1997, Darsheel played the role of a student suffering from dyslexia, a learning disorder. Aamir Khan played the role of his mentor in the film, who helps him overcome his difficulties and excel in his academics.

Darsheel's performance as a struggling dyslexic kid earned him widespread praises from audiences and critics alike.

He also won several awards for his performance. He was awarded with the Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Critics).

Post 'Taare Zameen Par', Darsheel also acted in films like 'Bumm Bumm Bole', 'Zokkomon' and 'Midnight's Children'.

He had also appeared as a contestant on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5' in 2012.

Darsheel has been away from the limelight for quite some time now. While he won hearts as the timid Ishaan in 'Taare Zameen Par', here is how the actor looks like today:

