e-Paper Get App

'CID' actor Hrishikesh Pandey robbed of cash, credit cards while travelling in a bus in South Mumbai

The actor reportedly registered a police complaint at Colaba police station and Malad Police station

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 01:18 PM IST
article-image

'CID' actor Hrishikesh Pandey was recently robbed of cash and his other personal belongings in Mumbai during a sight-seeing trip with his family.

According to a report in ETimes, the actor was robbed on June 5 when he decided to get on to a bus for a trip from Colaba to Tardeo. While he boarded a crowded AC bus with his family, he got robbed and he lost cash, his Pan card, Aadhar card, his car documents and credit cards.

The actor reportedly registered a police complaint at Colaba police station and Malad Police station.

Hrishikesh is best known for playing Inspector Sachin on hit television show 'CID'.

Read Also
Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor arrested for consuming drugs at Bengaluru rave party, dad...
article-image

He was last seen in the thriller 'Runway 34'. The film was helmed by Ajay Devgn and starred Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, and Ajay. Hrishikesh played the role of Yusuf Rangoonwala, who is a friend of Ajay’s character Captain Vikrant Khanna and is also a part of the aviation industry.

Hrishikesh made his Bollywood debut with a cameo in 'Dhai Akshar Prem Ke' in the year 2000. He has been working in the television industry for over two decades.

He has also been a part of shows like 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', 'Aahat', 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii' among others.

Read Also
Mahima Chaudhry flaunts her wig as she shares inspirational cancer journey: ‘Bald is beautiful’
article-image
HomeEntertainmentBollywood'CID' actor Hrishikesh Pandey robbed of cash, credit cards while travelling in a bus in South Mumbai

RECENT STORIES

National Herald case: Rahul Gandhi leaves ED office after being grilled for nearly 3 hours

National Herald case: Rahul Gandhi leaves ED office after being grilled for nearly 3 hours

As Rahul Gandhi faces the ED; Know everything about the National Herald case

As Rahul Gandhi faces the ED; Know everything about the National Herald case

Centre to airlift injured Indian MBBS student from Bangladesh to AIIMS

Centre to airlift injured Indian MBBS student from Bangladesh to AIIMS

IPL Media Rights: Sony wins TV bid, Viacom 18 claims digital rights, says sources

IPL Media Rights: Sony wins TV bid, Viacom 18 claims digital rights, says sources

Anil Deshmukh moves Bombay HC seeking release for one day to vote in MLC polls

Anil Deshmukh moves Bombay HC seeking release for one day to vote in MLC polls