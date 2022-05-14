Check out the second poster of 'Nikamma', featuring singing sensation Shirley Setia

Shirley, who became a household name with her singing, is now all set to win our hearts all over again with her debut on the silver screen with 'Nikamma'.

Her on-screen chemistry with Abhimanyu Dasani in 'Nikamma' will surely be something to watch out for in this action entertainer.

Directed by Sabbir Khan, the film also stars Shilpa Shetty who makes a come back to the big screen after 14 years. The much awaited trailer will come out on 17th May.

Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films, and directed by Sabbir Khan, 'Nikamma' will hit theatres on 17th June 2022.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 11:41 AM IST