Check out the first motion poster of 'HIT- The First Case' starring Rajkumar Rao and Sanya Malhotra

Here’s the first look of ‘HIT- The First Case’ featuring Rajkumar Rao and Sanya Malhotra.

Catch the exciting look of Rajkumar Rao as Vikram in ‘HIT- The First Case’ only on June 14.

Directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu, who also helmed the original movie brings a gripping tale of a cop who is on the trail of a missing girl has created the much-needed hype to be one of the most edgy films of the year.

"I have watched 'Hit' and I really liked the concept of the film. When the film was offered to me, I immediately said yes. It is a very interesting and intriguing story that deserves a mass audience. I am looking forward to this one and excited to work with Raj," Malhotra said in a statement.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore, the film will hit the theatres on July 15, 2022.