e-Paper Get App

Check out the first motion poster of 'HIT- The First Case' starring Rajkumar Rao and Sanya Malhotra

Catch the exciting look of Rajkumar Rao as Vikram in ‘HIT- The First Case’ only on June 14

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 12:55 PM IST
article-image

Here’s the first look of ‘HIT- The First Case’ featuring Rajkumar Rao and Sanya Malhotra.

Catch the exciting look of Rajkumar Rao as Vikram in ‘HIT- The First Case’ only on June 14.

Directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu, who also helmed the original movie brings a gripping tale of a cop who is on the trail of a missing girl has created the much-needed hype to be one of the most edgy films of the year.

"I have watched 'Hit' and I really liked the concept of the film. When the film was offered to me, I immediately said yes. It is a very interesting and intriguing story that deserves a mass audience. I am looking forward to this one and excited to work with Raj," Malhotra said in a statement.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore, the film will hit the theatres on July 15, 2022.

Read Also
Watch Video: Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa groove to 'Sapne Mein Milta Hai'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodCheck out the first motion poster of 'HIT- The First Case' starring Rajkumar Rao and Sanya Malhotra

RECENT STORIES

Devendra Fadnavis performed 'miracle' of weaning away independent MLAs from rival camps: Sharad...

Devendra Fadnavis performed 'miracle' of weaning away independent MLAs from rival camps: Sharad...

Congress mulls action against Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting in RS polls

Congress mulls action against Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting in RS polls

Prophet remarks row: Section 144 imposed in several areas of Ranchi after protests

Prophet remarks row: Section 144 imposed in several areas of Ranchi after protests

Delhi Police files FIR in connection with protests outside Jama Masjid over Prophet remarks

Delhi Police files FIR in connection with protests outside Jama Masjid over Prophet remarks

Prophet remarks row: Section 144 imposed in Howarh till June 15

Prophet remarks row: Section 144 imposed in Howarh till June 15