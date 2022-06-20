Check out Riteish Deshmukh’s EPIC reply to a troll who mocked his Father’s Day post

Father’s Day 2022 was celebrated on June 19, the day when everyone showers love on their father. Many Bollywood celebrities on this special day poured wishes to their dads with special posts.

Unlike his peers, Riteish Deshmukh, on Twitter, posted a fun family picture with his wife Genelia Deshmukh and both the children, the 'Masti' actor captioned, "To be a father is a privilege, to a good father is a responsibility. To be a great father ... you have the mother. #HappyFathersDay @geneliad".

However, the actor was trolled by a Twitter user for behaving childish at a restaurant. The comment read, “You won’t get a discount by behaving like a child.”

Riteish responded to the same and wrote back, “No. But with my kids, I get my childhood and don't want any discount in that.”

Genelia and Riteish dated for almost a decade and finally tied the knot in 2012. The two are doting parents to sons -- Riaan and Rahyl.

Meanwhile on work front, Riteish will join Fardeen Khan for upcoming film titled 'Visfot'. Khan is returning to the silver screen after a hiatus of 11 years.

'Visfot' is being directed by Kookie Gulati and co-stars Riteish Deshmukh and Priya Bapat in pivotal roles. It is the official remake of 'Rock, Paper and Scissors' (2012), Venezuela's entry for the Academy Awards that year in the Best Foreign Language film section.

The story of 'Visfot' oscillates between Dongri, Mumbai, and the high-rises of the city, and will be shot in real locations. The film is being produced by Sanjay Gupta, Anuradha Gupta and Bhushan Kumar.

He will also reunite with wife Genelia onscreen with ‘Mister Mummy' directed by Shaad Ali.

The comedy-drama revolves around the story of a couple with opposing choices when it comes to children.

Besides that, Riteish also has 'Plan A Plan B', 'Kakuda', and Nagraj Manjule's ambitious multilingual trilogy on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.