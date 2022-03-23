Check out Kapil Sharma's EPIC reply to troll who said he's trying to 'butter' Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Hours after actor-comedian Kapil Sharma praised the new Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Twitter, netizens trolled him and one of the users also implied that he was doing it for a 'Rajya Sabha seat'.

On Shaheed Diwas today, the CM shared a video announcing the launch of an anti-corruption helpline. Reacting to the video, Kapil wrote, "So proud of you paji."

However, one of the users implied Kapil was praising Bhagwant Mann for some personal gain. "Are you also buttering him up for a Rajya Sabha seat like Harbhajan," the user tweeted in Hindi.

Kapil was in no mood to ignore his tweet and he decided to give a befitting and witty reply to the user.

Sharing the original tweet, he wrote in Hindi, "Not at all Mittal sir (the social media user's name), my dream is that the country should progress (folded hands emoji). If you want, I can ask for a job for you."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Moments after he replied to the user, fans of the comedian praised him for his witty reply.

It may be recalled that to congratulate AAP's big victory in Punjab, Kapil had posted a picture of himself and wife Ginni Chatrath as newlyweds with CM Mann posing with them. Kapil Sharma accompanied the photo with a caption in Punjabi and a English translation.

"History remembers those who create history. Many congratulations to Bhagwant Mann paji for his historic victory. You not only won the elections but also the heart of Punjab. I pray to God that under your leadership Punjab will progress and achieve new heights. Big hug, lots of love and respect," he wrote.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

For those unversed, Bhagwant Mann, 48, entered politics in 2011, three years after he appeared on the first season of comedy show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'. Kapil Sharma, also from Punjab, won the third season.

Bhagwant Mann was a hugely successful comedian and had also reportedly starred in a TV show with his comedy partner, Punjabi actor Rana Ranbir.

ALSO READ Can you spot comedy king Kapil Sharma in this viral picture?

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 06:28 PM IST