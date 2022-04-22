CarryMinati on working with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in 'Runway 34': 'They are personalities I look up to'

YouTuber Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's 'Runway 34' which also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh.

CarryMinati says, "I agreed to be a part of this film because I had to essay my own character (CarryMinati) and that comes very easily to me. I eat, breathe, sleep and live my character every single day."

He further says, "Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn are personalities I look up to and fondly admire."

'Runway 34' is all set to hit the big screens on April 29. Directed by Ajay, the thriller also stars Boman Irani in a pivotal role.

Meanwhile, CarryMinati is also coming up with a gaming entertainment show 'Playground'. For the show, he has collaborated with Triggered Insaan, Mortal and Scout.

Expressing his excitement, the YouTuber says, "With Playground, our vision is to garner a more mainstream appeal for gaming in India. There's nothing really available today that combines gaming and entertainment so well for the masses. This show aspires to do that in the long run. Playground has all the elements that makes it engaging and powerful - from strategy to mind games to camaraderie to thrills to emotions and much more. The gaming community finally is getting its own deserving platform and I can’t wait for everyone to be a part of it."

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 06:41 PM IST