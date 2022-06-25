'Can't believe my eyes': Adnan Sami's shocking weightloss transformation at 50 leaves netizens spellbound

Adnan Sami has been entertaining music lovers across the country with his versatile chartbusters for close to three decades now. However, this time around, he is not in the news for his songs, but for his jawdropping transformation, that too at the age of 50!

Sami recently dropped some photos from his Maldives vacation on his Instagram handle, and within no time, the pictures spread like wildfire over the internet.

"Just Chilling in @kudavillingiliresort…Another Paradise!" he captioned the post.

Fans seemed visibly shocked as they bombarded the comments section under his post, stating how the singer looks younger and slimmer.

A user wrote, "Ppl get older day by day. Adnan Sami gets younger day by day," while another commented, "I can't believe my eyes...huge changes..."

A user even wrote, "Who are youu even? Nd how can someone turn THAT HOT?"

If reports are to be believed, Adnan Sami weighed 230 kg at the time his single 'Lift Karadey' released in 2000.

Sami is known for belting some of the most popular songs in the 2000s including 'Tu Sirf Mera Mehboob', 'Aye Udi Udi', 'Tera Chehra', 'Bheegi Bheegi Raat', 'Dil Kya Kare', 'Noor-e-Khuda', and 'Bhar Do Jholi Meri', among others.

In January 2020, Sami was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour, for his contribution in the field of music.