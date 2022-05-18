Cannes 2022: Tamannaah Bhatia sizzles in a Gauri and Nainika gown for her red carpet debut

Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia is attending the 2022 Cannes Film Festival as part of the Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur led star-studded Indian delegation.

India has been named a "country of honour" at Cannes this year.

On Wednesday, the ‘Baahubali’ actress took to Instagram and shared pictures of her red carpet outfit. Bhatia opted for a dual tone Gauri and Nainika gown for the big debut. She rounded her look with smoky eyes and diamond earrings.

While speaking to ANI about being part of the Festival, the actress shared that she's very excited. "I am so excited about this, it's such an honour and I am really looking forward," she said.

Apart from her, the Indian delegates at the 75th Cannes Film Festival include Ricky Kej, Vani Tripathi, Prasoon Joshi, AR Rahman, R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pooja Hegde, Shekhar Kapur and folk singer Mame Khan.

On Wednesday, the Indian pavilion at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival will be inaugurated on with a video message by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the launch, Thakur along with a host of dignitaries will be present.

On the professional front, Tamannaah will be next seen in 'Babli Bouncer', which also stars actor Abhishek Bajaj.

She will also star in Kiran Korrapati's 'Ghani' and Nagashekhar's 'Gurtundha Seetakalam', among other films.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 09:19 AM IST