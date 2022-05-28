Cannes 2022: 'Indian designers wanted to give clothes to Deepika Padukone', says Meera Chopra

Bollywood actress and global star Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra made her debut at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Cannes celebrated India as the ‘Country of Hononur’.

Meera was at the French Riviera for the poster launch of her film 'Safed', which features her opposite Abhay Verma.

For her red carpet look Meera wore a lilac strapless outfit with voluminous trail by Sophie Couture, the same designer who also provided for actress Hina Khan.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Meera revealed that she went through sleepless nights to source outfits for the event since Indian designers only wanted bigger names.

She said, “When I was sourcing clothes for my festival. I had a hard time because most of the Indian designers wanted to give clothes to Deepika Padukone, or want to close a bigger celebrity.”

Read Also Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone walks the red carpet in a black and golden Sabyasachi sari

She added, “There is a lot of pressure. I was anxious and I could not sleep for three or four nights when I was sourcing my clothes because I had this pressure on my head.”

Earlier, television actress Helly Shah, who also made her debut at Cannes revealed that she faced discrimination from Indian designers.

Speaking about her film 'Safed' Meera told The Free Press Journal, “Safed is a special film to me. It is all because of Sandeep, who chose this story as his directorial debut. It is heartening that such an important film is making the right noise thanks to its poster being launched at Cannes, that too by AR Rahman!”

‘Safed’ is an love story with a difference that features her opposite Abhay Verma and marks Sandeep Singh's directorial debut. It is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Ajay Harinath Singh, and Sandeep Singh and co-produced by Kamlesh Bhanushali, Bishal Gurnani, and Juhi Parekh Mehta.

Meera has appeared in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. She is known for projects like ‘Bangaram"’, ‘Lee’, ‘Vaana’, ‘1920 London’ and ‘Section 375’ amongst others.

She has some very interesting projects in the pipeline as well which include the Hindi film ‘Nastik’ and the Hindi-Telugu bilingual ‘Mogali Puvvu’.