Cannes 2022: Here's what Deepika Padukone wore for her first official appearance as a jury member

Deepika Padukone who recently made headlines as the only Indian on the 75th Cannes Film Festival jury, made her first official appearance at Hotel Martinez, Cannes, for dinner.

In pictures shared on social media, Padukone can be seen wearing a multi-coloured sequin dress. Check out the pictures below.

Deepika will be present throughout the festival from May 16 to 28.

The leggy lass is part of an eight member jury presided by French actor Vincent Lindon.

She is joined by Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, actress screenwriter producer Rebecca Hall, Italian actress Jasmine Trinca, French director Ladj Ly, American director Jeff Nichols and director Joachim Trier from Norway as they together review the best global films that look to push the creative envelope, enhance the development of cinema and promote the development of the global film industry.

On Monday, Deepika took to her Instagram handle and shared a video clip treating her fans about her arrival at the French Riviera.

Deepika shared that she mostly slept during her 11-hour flight journey.

Deepika made her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017.

Meanwhile on work front, Deepika will next be seen in 'Pathaan', which marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the movies after over four years. It will be released on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

She also has 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan, and will also be seen in an untitled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.

Padukone will also reunite with Big B for the Hindi remake of 'The Intern'.

Deepika also signed her second Hollywood film, a cross-cultural romantic comedy, the title of which has not been revealed yet.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 09:36 AM IST