Cannes 2022: Aditi Rao Hydari looks dreamy in a double-shaded pink gown

Fans had been waiting with bated breath to watch Aditi Rao Hydari’s main look for the much coveted red carpet at Cannes Film Festival.

Looking like a vision in a double-shaded pink gown by Mark Bumgarner, Aditi Rao Hydari turned heads with her impressive fashion statement on the red carpet.

While Aditi Rao Hydari’s looks so far have only stunned us all, she made India proud and placed the country on the global map of fashion in an elegant Sabyasachi saree as well. A video that went viral on the web had Aditi in the saree to the background score of her singing ‘Chupke Se’.

"I am excited and thrilled to walk the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival to represent the brand and India on the global stage. As an artist myself, being a part of a prestigious institution that celebrates cinema is an exhilarating feeling," she said earlier in a statement.

Meanwhile on work front, Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen in the Vikramaditya Motwane directorial alongside Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Wamiqa Gabbi. Written by screenwriter Atul Sabharwal, Jubilee has been set against the backdrop of a newly independent India.

She also has 'Gandhi Talks', a silent film billed as a dark satirical comedy with Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swamy.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 01:54 PM IST