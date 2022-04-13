Bride-to-be Alia Bhatt’s mehendi ceremony to be held this afternoon at Vastu in Mumbai's Pali Hills

The functions for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding are expected to start from April 13 onwards with the Mehendi ceremony, followed by a Sangeet ceremony on the next day and finally the wedding on April 15.

While the couple has remained tight-lipped about their wedding details, a report from NDTV suggests that Alia’s mehendi will take place today afternoon post lunch, at around 2pm at their Vastu residence in Mumbai’s Pali Hills.

Vastu, which was bought by Ranbir in 2016 was seen covered in golden lights.

While Ranbir Kapoor owns a house in the Vastu Building, Alia Bhatt reportedly lives on rent in the same building, but on a different floor.

It will be an intimate affair with just friends and family in attendance.

On Tuesday afternoon, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani was also spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport with her husband Bharat Sahani and daughter Samara Sahani.

Earlier, on Monday, a car was spotted at Ranbir's house and it was loaded with Sabyasachi outfits apparently for the bride and groom.

Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.

The couple has been vocal about their relationship -- sharing pictures of several vacations together and visiting each other's houses for family get-togethers on numerous occasions.

Having seen the duo being there for each other in joy and sorrow, Ranbir and Alia's fans are eagerly waiting for them to put the official stamp on their relationship.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 09:37 AM IST