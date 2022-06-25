Boss lady Elli AvrRam goes braless in latest Instagram post

Trust Bollywood actress Elli AvrRam to set your Instagram feed ablaze in no time, on a dull day. The beauty keeps sharing gorgeous photos of herself, and doesn't shy away from flaunting her perfect bod. No wonder her fans are always drooling over her.

Recently, Elli took to Instagram to share a sensuous photograph of herself, donning a black ensemble. "Elli AvrRam cause unique is more fun," she wrote in the caption.

Elli AvrRam has always been the master of her own destiny, and the actress has chalked her way independently from Sweden to India, in pursuit of her big Bollywood dreams.

The actress has come a long way and is one of the most celebrated entertainment personalities today.

Elli was last seen in the film 'Koi Jaane Na' where she had a special song "Har Funn Maula" with Aamir Khan.

She recently wrapped up the shoot of 'Naanu Varuven', which stars Dhanush alongside her. "Working with Dhanush has been a surreal experience and Naane Varuven is very close to my heart. Selvaraghavan sir is a magical director who brings out the best in one and the team of the film is so kind, passionate and professional! I am so grateful for being a part of such a film," she had said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has an exciting slate of films ahead with Tiger Shroff's ‘Ganapath’, and 'Goodbye' with veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.