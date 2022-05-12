'Bored of the monotony': Shilpa Shetty Kundra takes a break from social media

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has left our heads scratching with her recent social media post.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, the actress announced taking a break from social media. She shared a black picture with the caption, "Soooo bored of the monotony, everything looking the same... going off social media till I find a new avatar."

The recent announcement has left Shilpa Shetty's fans in shock. What makes her exit from Instagram even more upsetting is that the versatile actress has a solid Instagram game with more than 25.3 million followers.

Her fashion pictures, Sunday binges, and wellness inspiration posts have a massive fan base on the internet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has multiple projects on the horizon. She is gearing up for the release of 'Nikamma' and 'Sukhee'. The powerhouse performer is also shooting Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force', marking her OTT debut.

