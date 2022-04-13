Bombay HC denies stay on Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey', film to release on April 22

The makers of 'Jersey' can now heave a sigh of relief as the film was facing legal hurdles regarding the copyright of the film. The makers had postponed the film by a week to April 22 when they got to know that a case had been filed and was being heard in Bombay High Court this week.

They didn’t want to leave anything for chance or last minute hence decided to get a favourable order from the court before they planned the release of the film.

Writer Rajneesh Jaiswal has claimed that the story of the film actually belongs to him and had filed the case against the makers in Bombay High Court.

However, earlier it was an assumption to postpone the film to avoid the clash with 'KGF: Chapter 2'.

Says film producer Aman Gill, “We were all geared up to release our film Jersey this holiday weekend, however we didn’t want to go ahead and plan a release until the courts gave us a favourable order, and with hearing scheduled for Wednesday, we had no time to plan for the Thursday release hence we decided to postpone the release by a week to 22nd April till we got such an order. Today on Wednesday we got a favourable order, which clears the way for our release next week 22nd April.”

Jersey stars Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapoor, presented by Allu Arvind, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, produced by Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi and Aman Gill, set to release on April 22, 2022.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 02:41 PM IST