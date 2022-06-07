e-Paper Get App

Boman Irani to star in 'Masoom' with Samara Tijori - check out poster

The details of the project have been kept under wraps for now.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 04:07 PM IST
article-image

An exciting creative has been posted by Disney+ Hotstar on their social media titled ‘Masoom’. It features Boman Irani and Samara Tijori seated near a lake.

The caption reads - Jo masoom dikhte hain woh kabhi kabhi hote nahi. #HotstarSpecials #Masoom. Trailer out tomorrow. Coming soon. Looks like this one is going to be a roller coaster ride of emotions!

Audiences are now wondering what will the trailer be about. The details of the project have been kept under wraps for now.

