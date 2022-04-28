'Bollywood stars are jealous of south actors': Ram Gopal Varma amid Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeepa's Hindi language debate

As Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and south superstar Kichcha Sudeepa got into a war of words over the usage of Hindi language, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to social media and claimed that B-Town actors were jealous of their southern contemporaries.

It all started when during an event, Sudeepa stated that "Hindi is no more a national language." Following this, Ajay took to his Twitter handle and wrote in Hindi, "Kiccha Sudeep, my brother, according to you, if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your native language [mother tongue] films by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man."

However, Sudeepa then clarified that he did not wish to hurt sentiments or disrespect any language, but also questioned Ajay what his response would be if he had tweeted the same in Kannada.

Hello @ajaydevgn sir.. the context to why i said tat line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably wil emphasis on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn't to hurt,Provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir 😁 https://t.co/w1jIugFid6 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 27, 2022

The actors then junked the debate calling it a misunderstanding. "I've always thought of the film industry as one. We respect all languages and we expect everyone to respect our language as well. Perhaps, something was lost in translation," Ajay wrote.

To this, Sudeepa responded that reacting without not knowing the matter, matters, and ended the conversation.

Translation & interpretations are perspectives sir. Tats the reason not reacting wothout knowing the complete matter,,,matters.:)

I don't blame you @ajaydevgn sir. Perhaps it would have been a happy moment if i had received a tweet from u for a creative reason.

Luv&Regards❤️ https://t.co/lRWfTYfFQi — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 27, 2022

However, the exchange of tweets took social media by storm and netizens also shared their opinions on the same. While other celebrities chose to remain tightlipped, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma shared his own two cents on the matter.

Supporting Sudeepa, RGV tweeted, "Whether u intended or not am glad u made this statement ,because unless there’s a strong stir , there cannot be a calm especially at a time when there seems to be a war like situation between Bolly(north)wood and Sandal(South) wood."

Whether u intended or not am glad u made this statement ,because unless there’s a strong stir , there cannot be a calm especially at a time when there seems to be a war like situation between Bolly(north)wood and Sandal(South) wood https://t.co/SXPqvrU8OV — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 27, 2022

"The base undeniable ground truth @KicchaSudeep sir ,is that the north stars are insecure and jealous of the south stars because a Kannada dubbing film #KGF2 had a 50 crore opening day and we all are going to see the coming opening days of Hindi films," he added.

The base undeniable ground truth @KicchaSudeep sir ,is that the north stars are insecure and jealous of the south stars because a Kannada dubbing film #KGF2 had a 50 crore opening day and we all are going to see the coming opening days of Hindi films — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 27, 2022

Meanwhile, Ajay is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Runway 34', which is scheduled to hit the silver screens on April 29.

On the other hand, Kichcha Sudeepa will next be seen in the pan India film 'Vikrant Rona'.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 11:39 AM IST