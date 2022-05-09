Birthday girl Ira Khan gets trolled for wearing a bikini in front of dad Aamir Khan

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan celebrated her birthday with parents including mom Reena Dutta, brother Azad Rao Khan and boyfriend Nupur Shikhare.

Nupur shared a series of pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Happy Birthday My Love (heart emoticon) I love you so so much bubs @khan.ira #happy #birthday #love."

Besides that, another picture from the birthday celebrations hit the viral note, which unfortunately led to Ira being trolled.

The picture shows the entire family joining Ira to cut her cake after a pool party. The star kid can be seen donning a bikini with dad Aamir, brother Azad and mom Reena in the background.

As the picture surfaced on social media, a section of trolls attacked Ira for wearing a two-piece swimsuit in front of her father.

Cinema world has many star kids stepping into the showbiz and trying to follow the path of their celebrity parents. But there are others who do not harbour a dream to be in the limelight or become an actor and superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is one of them.

Ira recently hosted a question and answer session on her Instagram handle where she interacted with a slew of her followers.

She responded to many questions related to mental health issues, her future plans and more.

During the session, one social media user also asked her plans to join Bollywood as an actor to which she replied, "I'm not getting into movies." Although it is apparent that Ira isn't interested in becoming an actor, her past work shows she may become a movie director someday.

Ira has already made her directorial debut in theatre. She had directed a play called 'Medea', in which Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech played the lead role.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' that also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 08:51 AM IST