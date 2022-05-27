'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Week 1 Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan's film beats Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

The most beloved and entertaining film of the year 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' completed a week of tremendous run and shows no signs to slow down its magical run.

The Kartik Aaryan-starrer minted Rs 7.27 crore on Thursday. The total collection since its release last Friday now stands at Rs 92.05 crore.

It has positioned itself as second to 'The Kashmir Files', beating Alia Bhatt's ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ owing to its first week collections.

'The Kashmir Files' collected Rs 97.30 crore in its first week, while 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' collected Rs 68.93 cr.

The film follows the story of Ruhan, a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the apparent return of the evil Manjulika in the Thakur palace, but he unintentionally aggravates problems.

It is a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer 2007 psychological horror comedy of the same name.

The Anees Bazmee directorial has managed to tickle the audience's funny bones as well as get them on the edge of their seats. Besides Kartik the film also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra, amongst others.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.