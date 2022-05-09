Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Watch Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's sizzling chemistry in new song 'Main Nashe Mein Toh Nahin'

If true love had a face, it would be theirs! The makers of the much anticipated 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' dropped yet another song from the film on Monday, featuring the lead pair of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

Titled 'Main Nashe Mein Toh Nahin', the song captures the feeling of being in love. Kartik and Kiara make one fine pair, and the chemistry between the two is unmissable.

Watch the song here:

The soulful number has been crooned by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and the music by none other than Pritam.

Loaded with horror, humour, and talented star cast, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is touted to be one of the biggest entertainers this summer. It also stars Tabu this time, and brings back Rajpal Yadav's character from the original version, which had released in 2007.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is helmed by Anees Bazmee, who had also directed the original version.

The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, is scheduled to hit the screens on 20th May 2022.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 04:37 PM IST