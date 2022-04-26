'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Trailer: Netizens call Kartik Aaryan the 'real entertainer' - see reactions

The trailer of Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' was officially launched by the makers on Tuesday afternoon. Fans have been going crazy ever since as they cannot contain their excitement after seeing the actor in a new and cool avatar.

The trailer shows Kartik in an entertainment-packed role where he dances in a suit and his comedy and dialogue delivery are also on point.

After making his presence felt with Ram Madhvani's 'Dhamaka' last year, the actor is all set to take on the box office with a different avatar in a commercial biggie like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

From critics and trade analysts to the audience, everybody has been raving about the entertaining elements of the trailer, declaring the film a 'sure-shot blockbuster'. Many of the users took to their social media to praise the trailer.

Check out some of their reactions here:

After 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which is all set to release on May 20, Kartik will also be seen in films like 'Shehzada', 'Freddy', 'Captain India', and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 06:52 PM IST