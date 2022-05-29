‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ Box Office Collection Day 9: Kartik Aaryan can't contain his smile as film mints Rs 109.92 crore

After a blockbuster opening and first weekend at the box office, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has now marched into the Rs 100 crore club.

The horror comedy, that is on a spree of winning the hearts of the audiences and bringing them back to the theatres, minted Rs 11.35 crore on the ninth day, which was also the film's second Saturday.

In its very first week, the film had earned Rs 92.05 crore, followed by Rs 6.52 crore on the eighth day, and Rs 11.35 crore on the ninth day.

With this, the total revenue generated in just nine days has mounted to a whopping Rs 109.92 crore.

Sharing the happy news with his fans, Kartik dropped a picture flashing his million-dollar smile. "100 crore wali smile," he captioned the photo.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is the biggest opener of Bollywood in 2022 so far. It also gave Kartik Aaryan his biggest first day collection till date.

The Anees Bazmee directorial has managed to tickle the audience's funny bones as well as get them on the edge of their seats. Besides Kartik and Kiara, the film also stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra, amongst others.

The film follows the story of Ruhan, a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the apparent return of the evil Manjulika in the Thakur palace, but he unintentionally aggravates problems.

It is a standalone sequel of the 2007 classic 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.