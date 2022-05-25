‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's film continues its dream run

After a blockbuster opening and first weekend at the box office, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is refusing to stop its dream run.

The horror comedy that is on a spree of winning the hearts of the audiences and bringing them back to the theatres, minted Rs 9.56 crore on the fifth day.

On its very first day, the film had earned Rs 14.11 crore, followed by Rs 18.34 crore on the second day, Rs 23.51 crore on the third day, and Rs 10.75 crore on the fourth day.

With this, the total revenue generated in just five days has mounted to a whopping Rs 76.27 crore.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is the biggest opener of Bollywood in 2022 so far. It also gave Kartik Aaryan his biggest first day collection till date.

The Anees Bazmee directorial has managed to tickle the audience's funny bones as well as get them on the edge of their seats. Besides Kartik and Kiara, the film also stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra, amongst others.

The film follows the story of Ruhan, a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the apparent return of the evil Manjulika in the Thakur palace, but he unintentionally aggravates problems.

It is a standalone sequel of the 2007 classic 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.

