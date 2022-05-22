‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani-starrer witnesses huge jump

After a stellar opening at the box office, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' witnessed a massive jump in collections on the second day too.

The horror comedy that is on a spree of winning the hearts of the audiences and bringing them back to the theatres, minted Rs 18.34 crore on the second day.

On its very first day, the film had earned Rs 14.11 crore. With this, the total revenue generated in just two days has mounted to a whopping Rs 32.45 crore.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' became the second best day 1 opener for Bollywood in 2022. It also gave Kartik Aaryan his biggest opening till date.

This Anees Bazmee directorial has managed to tickle the audience's funny bones as well as get them on the edge of their seats. Besides Kartik and Kiara, the film also stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra, amongst others.

The film follows the story of Ruhan, a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the apparent return of the evil Manjulika in the Thakur palace, but he unintentionally aggravates problems.

It is a standalone sequel of the 2007 classic 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 11:46 AM IST