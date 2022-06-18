Bhansali's 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' starring Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Ajay Devgn clocks 23 years

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' has been one of the most-adored Bollywood masterpieces of the 90's. Having completed 23 years today, we revisit the cult classic that celebrates love.

The cult classic celebrates love and takes us through a journey of a newlywed-man, Vanraj, played by Ajay Devgn, who discovers that his partner, Nandini, portrayed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, does not love him. She has actually been in love with somebody else. However, in a bid to reunite the lovers, he takes Nandini to Italy in search of her love, Sameer, portrayed by Salman Khan. Apart from several awards, accolades and nominations, this Sanjay Leela Bhansali classic has earned audience and critical appraise and also ended up with several awards and nominations.

The director’s storyline takes us through the lives of Nandini, the daughter of Punit Darbar, a renowned proponent of Indian classical music. Brought to the silver screen by Vikram Gokhale, Punit’s storyline showcases a range of emotions where his daughter falls in love with Sameer who has come to live with the Darbar family as the student.

Each character of 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' has given us some great moments and teaches us about life and love. An angry Vanraj soon realizes that the right thing to do would be to reunite Nandini with her lover. Fast forward to Vanraj dutifully arranging the lost lovers on the night of Sameer’s debut concert. Bidding her farewell, Vanraj walks away heartbroken.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali with his filmmaking acumen takes us through multiple facets of faith and belief. The character of Nandini is a free-spirit, dreamy. Nandini taught us to always believe in love and live life to the fullest. Sameer, the hero filled with love flows like a ‘hawa ka jhonka’ as he romances. He has craved love all his life! Vanraj arrives as the saviour in Nandini's life and proves to be a true example of ‘Love At First Sight,’ especially when she has no expectations from it.

'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' has also given us some classic hit songs like 'Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje' which was the chartbuster and there are no weddings or Indian parties without grooving on it. Another hit from the film’s hit music album was 'Nimbooda', beautifully performed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan that still earns praises. 'Tadap Tadap', one of iconic playback singer KK’s iconic songs was, interestingly, also his debut song in Bollywood.

Written, directed and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' witnessed a theatrical release on June 18, 1999, and went on to earn critical acclaim and was a box office success. This romantic saga has filled the audiences with every beat of entertainment and still continues to do so. The film shall remain a classic over the years to come.